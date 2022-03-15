PICS: Varun Dhawan makes a fashion statement in orange pants; Do not miss his ‘Stranger Things’ slippers

Varun Dhawan is one of the most stylish and top actors of the new generation. With his films and the kind of projects that are lined up in his kitty, we are sure that he is going to keep all his fans entertained throughout the year. Well, it is always a good day for the paps when they spot him and today was one such day when the Kalank actor was clicked in the city at the night in his casual attire, He made quite a mark in an orange and black coloured outfit.

In the picture, we can see Varun Dhawan wearing a black tee that he has paired with orange coloured pants. The actor was spotted in Bandra as he walked towards his car. Varun smiled for the paps and posed with a victory sign. If you look carefully he wore white coloured flip flops with ‘Stranger Things’ written on them. His rugged look with a partially grown beard and moustache made him look dapper.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan has a lot of exciting projects lined up for his fans. Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

