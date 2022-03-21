PICS: Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal twin in hues of blue as they get clicked in the city

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples in the town. The couple had tied the knot in January last year and ever since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. It is indeed a treat to watch Varun and Natasha together and the lovebirds often send the paps on a photo clicking spree ever since they step out in the city. Interestingly, Varun and Natasha have been making the headlines today as they were papped at the Gateway of India.

In the pics, Varun and Natasha were seen twinning in the hues of blue as they stepped out of the jetty. Natasha made a statement in a blue coloured frock which she had paired with a silver handbag, slippers and made sure to wear their respective masks in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in his blue t-shirt and track pants. The couple was accompanied by renowned film producer Dinesh Vijan. Apparently, the trio was returning from Alibaug.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The movie has been shot in the North East states and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had taken his ladylove for the shoot. Apart from this, Varun is also reportedly planning to collaborate with renowned South filmmaker Atlee for the remake of the 2016 release film Theri which featured Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.