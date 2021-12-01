PICS: Varun Dhawan opts for a stylish tracksuit as he sweats it out at the gym

Did you skip the gym today? Well, don’t worry, we skipped it too. But guess who didn’t? Of course, the Bollywood heartthrob, owner of six-pack abs, Varun Dhawan. Just earlier today, the ‘Student of The Year’ actor was papped near his gym looking exceptionally dashing in his Tuesday workout attire. The actor is known to follow a strict diet and an intense workout, and it shows on him just too well.

In the pics, Varun looked super handsome in his athletic outfit. He wore a purple and white jacket that had bits of red with black track pants, perfect for the gym and perfect for Mumbai ‘winters’. The actor even wore his black mask, following protocol and only removed to get a cute pic clicked. He was all smiling in the pictures, with his skin glowing. It seems Varun Dhawan is not the one to miss his workout sessions even amidst his schedule. To give context, the actor is also super busy with the promotional activities of Bhediya, whose first poster was just revealed last Friday. In fact, for Bhediya, Varun Dhawan went through a massive physical transformation.

Take a look at the pics:

Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is set to release on 25 November 2022. Moreover, Flora Saina and Janhvi Kapoor will also be resuming their roles from the previous installments Stree and Roohi. The Horror comedy has been directed by the ‘Stree’ fame Amar Kaushik and backed by Maddock studios and Jio Studios. Apart from Bhediya, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1.

