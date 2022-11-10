PICS: Varun Dhawan rocks casuals, Kriti Sanon glows in a mini dress as they step out to promote Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Bhediya. The film marks their second collaboration after Dilwale. The duo has left no stone unturned to promote their film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles. The song Thumakeshwari was unveiled recently which also featured Shraddha Kapoor in a special appearance. Fans are extremely excited to watch her cameo in the film. Meanwhile, Kriti and Varun were clicked in the city today while promoting their film.

Varun and Kriti have kick-started the promotions of Bhediya in full swing. The duo was seen making heads turn with their chic appearances. The Main Tera Hero actor was seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with a checkered shirt and ripped jeans. While Kriti stunned in a neon green cutout ruched bodycon dress. She completed her look with white sneakers and a low bun. Have a look:

Promotion diaries

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that team Bhediya will go all out with the promotions. They will be seen visiting eight cities to promote their film. A source revealed, "Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and team Bhediya will be visiting 8 cities in a span of 12 days to inform the viewers about the arrival of Bhediya. This would include song launches, music launches, and media interactions. The team will be seen promoting the film via city tours in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Delhi, and Goa. In fact, they will also be making a visit to Dubai for one of the events."

Bhediya is slated to hit theatres on November 25.