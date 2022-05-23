PICS: Varun Dhawan shoots for Jug Jugg Jeeyo song; Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi get clicked in the city

Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the supporting role. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 24 June 2022. Recently, the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released and it has already received a positive response from the netizens. Now, ahead of the film's release, the Student Of The Year actor was spotted in the city to shoot the song of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The actor was seen sporting blue zipper hoodies and matched it black shorts. He added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. Varun also posed for the shutterbugs as he was snapped in the city. Apart from him, earlier today, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were also clicked on the sets of their dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. In the photos, Fatehi is seen looking stunning as ever as she wore an orange bodycon slit dress. She also added small hoop gold earrings and a gold chunky chain for her accessories. Neetu, on the other hand, looked regal as she donned a pink cape with a black-draped dress with heavy embroidery on it.

Check out Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's PICS:

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in the horror-comedy film, Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead, which will release theatrically worldwide on 25 November 2022 and is directed by Amar Kaushik. Next, he also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is being directed by Dangal and Chhichhore’s Nitesh Tiwari and will be released on April 7, 2023.

