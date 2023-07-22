PICS: Varun Dhawan thanks fans for showering love on Bawaal; says ‘I’ve never received so many calls…’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal is finally out and making huge waves on the digital space. Along with its unique lead star-cast, the movie, Bawaal has been grabbing everyone's attention ever since its teaser dropped on social media. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal skipped theatrical release and opted for a direct digital release with the audiences being glued to their OTT screens, all thanks to Bawaal!

After facing flak over showing World War II connection in Varun and Jhanvi's reel-life love story in the trailer, the movie is now being loved and thoroughly enjoyed by netizens and their reactions on social media are a proof. Varun Dhawan, who plays Ajay Dixit aka Ajju in the movie, is on cloud nine as his performance along with the movie is garnering immense praises from his fans and followers.

Varun Dhawan thanks viewers for watching Bawaal

Varun took to Instagram on Saturday, penned a heartfelt note and thanked the audiences for showering their love on Bawaal and his much-talked character, Ajju Bhaiya. Alongside the string of stills from his latest movie, an elated Varun wrote, "Ajju bhaiya ne Mahual bana diya. Thank u for giving bawaal a place In Your heart. I have never received so many calls for any film of mine. The impact this film is having on people is incredible. It’s a conversation starter about the fake image industry and how today we are all in someway salves to this ideology. Thank u for watching and enjoying Ajju and his family. You are #bawaal."

"You're an amazing actor Varun,,, I loved the movie,,, a smile was maintained throughout the movie," wrote a fan as he reacted to Varun's thankyou post. "Ajju bhaiya ne Aag Laga Diya (fire emoji) bawaal machaa diya !", commented another one. Demanding a theatrical release of Bawaal, a fan wrote, "Keep going veee (smiley and heart emojis) now we want a theatre release of every movie sir (heart emojis)."

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor fans, their industry colleagues too have been raving about their performances in the movie. Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Raashii Khanna, Mukesh Chhabra and many others have praised Varun and Janhvi's wholeheartedly on social media a few days ago.

Praising Janhvi's performance in the film, Arjun on his Instagram story had written, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir!! Kudos to @nadiadwala grandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and @primevideoin. This one is memorable for all the right reasons..."

Whereas, Varun's Student Of The Year director, Karan Johar posted, “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, set in the heartland of Lucknow, Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha. Bawaal is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.

