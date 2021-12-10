PICS: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make their FIRST public appearance post wedding at Jaipur airport

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally a married couple. We know that fans are glad that they are now husband and wife. Well, it was only yesterday, December 9 that the two were all over the social media with their wedding pictures and we have to admit that they looked extremely beautiful as a couple and made us all fall in love with their gorgeous pictures. Now that the festivities are over, Katrina and Vicky are coming back to Mumbai. They were spotted at the Jaipur airport and we cannot take our eyes off the newlyweds.