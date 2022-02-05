PICS: Vicky Kaushal cannot stop smiling with Ritesh Sidhwani & Rakeysh Mehra; Is a collaboration on the cards?

Vicky Kaushal has been on a roll when it comes to his professional front. The actor who recently tied the knot with Bollywood's one of the biggest actresses, Katrina Kaif, has back to back projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s movie opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore and returned to Mumbai. Now it looks like the actor may soon have yet another big announcement for all his fans. Today, he was spotted outside Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s office with Ritesh Sidhwani. The trio could not stop smiling as they posed for the paps. We wonder if there is a collab on the cards?