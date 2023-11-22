PICS: Vicky Kaushal keeps his ‘promise’, actor visits Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur for Sam Bahadur promotions

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his next release, Sam Bahadur. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Currently, the team is leaving no stone unturned and has been hopping around the cities for the promotional tour. Most recently Vicky visited Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur and shared several beautiful pictures from his visit.

Vicky Kaushal keeping his 'promise' visits Jaipur for Sam Bahadur promotions

On November 22, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his Jaipur visit for the promotions of Sam Bahadur. The actor also visited Raj Mandir Cinema, much recognized for having one of the biggest single-screen theaters in India. In the pictures shared, a huge crowd of fans can be seen cheering for the actor.

Sharing the post, the actor penned a heartfelt caption as he wrote, “Promise made is a promise kept.” It’s always special to get the love and blessings from the people of Jaipur… especially at Raj Mandir Cinema, one of the biggest single screen theatres in India. Last time when I was here during #ZHZB promotions, I had promised that I’ll bring SAM here as well. So blessed to feel the love from you all again. Dil se shukriya! Can’t wait for you all to come to theatres on 1st Dec to experience the story of #SAMबहादुर with us! (accompanied by red-heart emojis)

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers swamped the comments section of the actor. Fans expressed excitement for the film release, while others heaped praises on actor’s portrayal. A fan wrote, “Only vicky kaushal should be allowed to do army roles in movie. He justified these kind of roles”, another fan wrote, “Cannot wait for Sam, Vicky!”

A third fan wrote, “That second picture…it’s a pleasure to see you grow @vickykaushal09 .. thank you for bringing the wonderful story to life”, “Good...one.. more.. milestone of..Vicky..is.. coming now,” wrote another fan.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw where Vicky will be seen essaying the titular role, while Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of the wife of Sam Manekshaw.

The film will hit the theaters on December 1, this year.