PICS: Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in white t-shirt and grey cargo pants as he gets clicked at the airport

Vicky Kaushal is one of the actors in Bollywood who has not just won hearts with his impressive acting prowess but his swag is also unmatched. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2015 release Masaan, has several hit movies to his name including Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Sanju etc. Besides, Vicky is also known for his stupendous fashion sense as well and never misses a chance to impress the fashion police every time he steps out in the city. Interestingly, the Sardar Udham actor is once again making heads turn today as he was papped at the airport.

In the pics, Vicky looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with grey cargo pants. The Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship actor completed his look with a pair of white sneakers, stylish sunglasses, and a cap and was also carrying a bag. Vicky was all smiles as he was seen making his way inside the airport and made sure to post and wave at the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently making the most of his married life with Katrina Kaif. The couple is often seen sharing beautiful moments together and watching them in one frame is a treat to the eyes. In fact, Katrina also took social media by storm as she shared a pic of the breakfast she had made for her husband. Talking about the work front, Vicky has recently wrapped in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be titled directorial with Sara Ali Khan. Besides, he will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.