PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar visit Golden Temple ahead of Sam Bahadur release

Sam Bahadur is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the lead actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the role of Sam Manekshaw. The war drama also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film's release, Vicky visited the Golden Temple with Gulzar, and Sanya to seek blessings.

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Meghna Gulzar seek blessings at Golden Temple

Taking to his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a bunch of pictures of him visiting the Golden Temple to seek blessings ahead of Sam Bahadur's release.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon." It means Thank You, Patience, and Peace. In the pictures, Vicky and his team can be seen praying. Take a look:

On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra shared a couple of pictures showcasing them seeking blessings at the Golden Temple. Take a look:

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Vicky spilled beans on his preparation for the role. He jokingly said, “Ek magic recipe maine bataya nahin apne prep ke bare har shot se pehle main phone karta tha(to Katrina Kaif) fir mujhe vo pep talk deti thi aur fir main vo shot mein jata tha (I’ve not shared one magic recipe with you about the prep. I would call her before every shot, and she would give me a pep talk, then I’ll go for the shot)."

About Sam Bahadur

The film is based on the life of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Sam Manekshaw. He was also the first Indian Army officer to attain the rank of field marshal.

This biographical war drama, also starring talented actresses Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Sam Bahadur is set to premiere in theaters on December 1.

ALSO READ: 'Never let success hit your head': Salman Khan on film entering 400 crore club worldwide