PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi are all smiles as Laxman Utekar's film's schedule wraps up

Since December, Mimi director Laxman Utekar has been shooting for his next untitled film in Indore with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. After several weeks, looks like the film's cast and crew have wrapped up the film's first schedule. Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram to share some happy snaps with the entire team.

Featuring him, Vicky, Sara, Utekar and rest of the cast and crew, Sharib Hashmi penned a long note as he thanked the entire team for their efforts. He wrote, "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart."

For Vicky and Sara, Sharib expressed his love. He wrote, "@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr you’re such a sweetheart really @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe (sic)."

He further added, "Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa The very efficient direction team #SujitDubey #Pavani #Aparajita #JuniorUtekar Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable."

Take a look at the cast and crew's happy photos:

ALSO READ: Nagraj Manjule calls filming Unpaused Naya Safar short depressing; Drops update on Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund