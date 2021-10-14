In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Shoojit Sircar spotted at Sardar Udham screening

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner and the lead actor of the movie, Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. Now, ahead of the film’s release, a screening of the movie was organised in the dream city, Mumbai on Thursday, October 14. Many well-known faces including Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were seen gracing the event.

For the screening, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a casual tee which was layered with a black jacket. Speaking of Sara, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star brought her ace ethnic style game into play as she was spotted donning a pink statement Sharara suit. Keeping her makeup simple, Sara accessorised her look with statement mojiris and a potli bag. Mother Amrita Singh was seen twinning with her daughter in a pink kurta which was paired with a floral scarf.

Take a look at the photos below:

Previously, while sharing an intriguing trailer of the movie, Vicky Kaushal had said, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.” In his recent interactions, the actor also opened up on developing unusual behaviour while filming the movie.

In a chat, he said, “To be honest it is very exciting for me, it might be scary for the people around me. That’s where I find joy by moulding demoulding myself into different characters. I find thrill in that but definitely sometimes it throws off people around me. That’s when I realise something weird is happening around me or with me. But with time, even people around me become used to it.”

In other news, media reports also recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal will next team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

