PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Shoojit Sircar arrive back from Delhi after Sardar Udham’s promotional event

The much-awaited OTT release of the biographical film, Sardar Udham is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. On Saturday, Vicky along with director Shoojit Sircar were seen promoting their movie in Delhi in full swing. On the same day, the duo returned to Mumbai and while doing so they caught the attention of paparazzi at the airport.

As soon as the camera turned towards them, the makers happily posed for paps. While Vicky looked dapper in a casual jacket, on the other Sircar opted for white t-shirt. This came just hours after Vicky took to social media to share a candid moment from the promotional event. In the picture shared by him, all the makers alongs with Vicky can be seen breaking into a massive laughter. While sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “The exact moment when @shoojitsircar said “Asi pichle janam vich Punjabi siga!”

Take a look at it here:

The Uri actor on Tuesday, released an intriguing teaser of his upcoming biographical film Sardar Udham. Donning a rugged bearded look with a white turban, the clip features a slew of newspaper reports on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. While sharing the clip, Vicky stated, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16.”

In other news, media reports also recently claimed that Vicky Kaushal will now team up with Sara Ali Khan for Luka Chuppi fame director Laxman Utekar’s next romantic comedy flick. Latest buzz also has it that the movie will be bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. However, an official confirmation from the makers is yet awaited.

