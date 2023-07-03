PICS: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Karan Johar and others attend wrap-up party of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are all set to be seen in Anand Tiwari's upcoming film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The trio wrapped up the shoot recently and on Sunday night, they came together to celebrate the same with the entire team. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's production house. For the wrap-up party, a lot of celebs including Sunny Kaushal, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kim Sharma, Angira Dhar, and others were seen arriving in style.

Celebs arrive for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wrap-up party

Vicky, who was recently seen holidaying with his wife Katrina Kaif in the US, arrived with his brother Sunny. He opted for a casual outfit as he wore a black sweatshirt with denim jeans. Triptii, who has been hitting headlines for her alleged breakup with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh, made heads turn in a green slit dress. Ammy looked dapper in a sky-blue suit. KJo was seen sporting a black t-shirt paired with a matching blazer and denim jeans. He posed with Kim Sharma for the paparazzi. Have a look:

In February this year, Anand announced the release date of his film. Without revealing the title, Anand wrote, "Excitement se ekdam ho rahe hain pagal amrit aur mein !!! Thank u hai @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @dharmamovies aur @primevideoin iss Sundar si aur badi si opportunity ka!! Milte hain jald cinema gharon mein jantajanardhan!!! 25th Aug aapke dilno mein basne hum aa rahe hain."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers about the title. The title is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's song of the same name. A source earlier told, "The title has a meaning to the subject, which one would know as the makers begin to roll out the promotional assets. The makers got the idea of this title taking cue from the lyrics of an iconic Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam – from Duplicate." It is a romantic comedy with a quirky plot around the characters.