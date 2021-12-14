PICS: Vicky Kaushal turns protective husband to wifey Katrina Kaif, holds her close amid airport chaos

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are making the headlines once again today. The couple, who had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan last week, had reportedly flown to Maldives for their honeymoon. And while their fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to return to Mumbai, Vicky and Katrina are finally back in the town and we can’t get enough of the mushy airport appearance. Interestingly, the lovebirds were seen walking hand in hand as they came out of the airport.

While Vicky and Katrina made sure to smile for the paps as they posed together for them, we couldn’t get enough of their mushy chemistry. Needless to say, they were surrounded by a swarm of shutterbugs who had gathered around the newlyweds. Amid this chaos, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor made sure to be a protective husband and made sure to cover up his wife to keep her safe. It was indeed a delight to watch Vicky and Katrina’s adorable moments together and the Manmarziyaan star did dish out major ‘perfect husband’ goals.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif airport pic:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are expected to be staying at their new love nest in Mumbai’s suburbs Juhu and they will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka confirmed the same when she wished the couple and said, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."