PICS: Vicky Kaushal ups his style game, Karan Johar gets the winter look right at Govinda Naam Mera Screening
Vicky Kaushal upped his style game in black and white formals, while Karan Johar got his winter look right at the screening event of Govinda Naam Mera held in Mumbai.
Govinda Naam Mera, the highly anticipated comedy thriller that features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is gearing up for an OTT release. The movie, which is helmed by Shashank Khaitan is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 9, Friday. The highly anticipated project, which revolves around the life of a choreographer named Govinda, features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar as the female leads. The makers of Govinda Naam Mera held a screening event for the film in Mumbai, on Tuesday night.
Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and others attend Govinda Naam Mera screening
Many renowned celebs of Bollywood, including leading man Vicky Kaushal, co-producer Karan Johar, actors Ashutosh Rana, Ranjeet, Viraj Ghelani, and many others attended the screening of Govinda Naam Mera, which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night (December 13, 2022). Vicky looked supremely stylish in a white formal shirt, which he paired with black trousers, at the event. The National award-winner completed his look with black shoes and a pair of tinted glasses. Karan Johar, on the other hand, aced the winter style in a red pullover, which he paired with black trousers, matching sneakers, and his signature eyeglasses.
Check out Govinda Naam Mera screening pictures below...
Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar give the screening a miss
Surprisingly, leading ladies Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar gave the Govinda Naam Mera screening event a miss. As per the reports, both actresses failed to attend the screening, as they are busy with their other professional commitments. Bhumi is playing the role of Govinda's wife Gauri in the film, which features Kiara as his girlfriend Suku.
