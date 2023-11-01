PICS: Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged to girlfriend Jasmine at Halloween party

Halloween 2023 was celebrated on October 31. With this theme, Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya proposed to his girlfriend Jasmine in a unique Halloween engagement. The couple was showered with love and warm wishes from their followers. On the other hand, Sidhartha penned a beautiful message sharing the engagement pictures.

Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged to girlfriend Jasmine

On his Instagram on November 1, Sidhartha Mallya shared a couple of pictures from his engagement with his girlfriend Jasmine. In the first picture, Sidhartha can be seen proposing to his lady love while dropping his one knee. Going with the Halloween trend, Vijay Mallya's son wore a pumpkin outfit and his girlfriend chose to wear a witch dress. The second picture offers the couple posing with each other while Jasmine flaunts her engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, Sidhartha penned, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (pumpkin, red heart, and ring emojis) (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin)." Have a look:

Reacting to his post, Sussanne Khan commented, "Congratulations that's toooo sweet!!! (raised hands emojis)." Several fans and followers were also seen dropping congratulatory messages.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he gifted his iconic Barsaat sunglasses to son Aaryaman Deol