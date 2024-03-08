PICS: Vijay Varma's comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's latest Instagram post is too 'sweet' to miss

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among Bollywood's most loved couples. They share excellent chemistry and immense respect for each other as individuals, which sets goals for many couples. Tamannaah recently took to Instagram and shared some stunning pictures of herself from a recent event. While she looked too good to look anywhere else, we couldn't ignore Vijay Varma's comment on her post.

Vijay Varma wishes his lady love Tamannaah Bhatia on Women's Day in a sweet way

On International Women's Day, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared some dazzling pictures of her wearing a saree at an event. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Petals, puns & hair buns," followed by two white and a black heart emoji.

Vijay Varma, a thorough gentleman, wished his lady love a Happy Women's Day romantically; "happy women's day sweetheart" he wrote preceded by two heart on fire emojis.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also couldn't resist getting blown away by Tamannaah's hotness and commented, "Uff."

The comments section was soon flooded with mushy comments from her fans. "Sooooo beautiful & (multiple fire emojis) looks Tammu," wrote a fan. "One' and only real godess and queen of the Earth," posted another fan, followed by multiple heart eye and red heart emojis.

Tamannaah Bhatia's work front

Tamannaah was last seen in the web series Aakhri Sach, which was released on Disney + Hotstar last year. Her upcoming Bollywood film is Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. According to a News 18 report, she has also shot for a special upbeat dance number in the upcoming much-awaited horror comedy Stree 2, which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The actress is also shooting for the Telugu film Odele 2, a sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. In fact, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers revealed the first look of Tamannaah from the upcoming mystical thriller, taking the excitement for the film to the next level.

Also starring Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting roles, Odele 2 is helmed by Ashok Teja and jointly produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu. Kantara fame music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath will compose the background score of the film.

