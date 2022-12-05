PICS: Vikram Bhatt dedicates an emotional song to daughter Krishna as she gets engaged; Read post

Director and producer Vikram Bhatt have been trending on social media after he shared pictures of her daughter Krishna Bhatt’s engagement. She recently got engaged to Vedant Sarda. The Raaz director shared pictures from his daughter’s engagement ceremony on his Instagram handle with an emotional note. As soon as he shared the pictures, celebrities and fans congratulated the couple.

The first picture shows Vikram hugging and kissing his daughter Krishna on her forehead while Vedant looks. The other pictures featured Vedant and Krishna’s beautiful and candid snaps. Sharing the pictures, Vikram wrote, “Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away – in the words from the Fiddler on the Roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don’t remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn’t it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laden with happiness and tears.”

Read the whole note here: