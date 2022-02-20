PICS: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Haldi was all about keeping it vibrant, fun and full of love.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married on Friday in Himachal Pradesh and the couple were glowing and beaming with happiness at their wedding functions. On Sunday morning, the couple shared photos from their Haldi celebration and it was all things fun and vibrant.

Taking to Instagram, both Vikrant and Sheetal shared several photos. The actor reveled it was a "Kurta Phad Haldi" as he captioned his photos. The pictures were stunning and shows the lovebirds surrounded by their family and friends.

On Saturday, the couple officially announced their wedding with dreamy photos . Vikrant wrote, "सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत (Today, this journey of seven years has turned into one for seven lifetimes. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant)." Photos from their village wedding had surfaced on social media on Friday after which fans of the couple wanted more glimpses from the traditional wedding ceremony. Fans are now in for a treat as both Vikrant and Sheetal have shared several photos.

Take a look at Vikrant and Sheetal's Haldi photos:

Prior to their traditional wedding in Himachal, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage at their Mumbai home.

The couple moved into their first home together only last year and have now taken their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of Shankar Raman's directorial Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. The web series is slated to release on February 25.

