PICS: Virat Kohli sports a blue turban, Anushka Sharma goes ethnic as couple get snapped on shoot.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are indeed a power couple and there are no two ways about it. From dominating the entertainment and cricketing world respectively, the couple are also doting parents to their first born daughter Vamika. They are also a force to reckon with when it comes to brand endorsements and often turn sign on commercial projects together. Looks like the husband and wife are now working on a new project together and were snapped for its shoot on Wednesday.

At one of Mumbai's many suburban studios, Anushka and Virat were snapped outside their vanity vans. However, it was their unusual look that caught our attention. Virat Kohli was seen in a crisp white shirt and was sporting a blue turban while attending a phone call.

As for Anushka, the actress looked pretty in peach as she donned an ethnic outfit. Despite being surrounded by security, Anushka and Virat were snapped by the paparazzi from a distance. Take a look at their photos below:

When they are not travelling and are in Mumbai, Anushka and Virat usually have a packed schedule. If not shooting, Anushka is busy with her production house. The actress recently started shooting for her sports biopic Chakda Xpress based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was snapped at a sports facility in the city training for the same. If you haven't seen the photos, click the link below to check it out.

