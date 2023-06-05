PICS: 'Water babies' Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi pose with dad Boney Kapoor in Dubai after a 'good swim'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up the shoot of her film, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Post an intense shoot, the actress jetted off to Dubai to spend time with her daddy Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor. On Sunday, Boney took to social media and offered a glimpse of their vacation in Dubai. Anshula is Boney and his ex-wife Mona Shourie's daughter while Janhvi and Khushi are daughters from his second wife, Sridevi, who passed away in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spend time with dad Boney Kapoor

Boney shared a picture on his Instagram handle and revealed that they are staying at Royal Atlantis Dubai. In the picture, the Kapoor girls are seen posing with their daddy cool after a good swim. Janhvi is seen wrapped in a blue and white towel while Khushi is seen sporting a white top. Boney, on the other hand, has opted for a blue T-shirt and joggers. Sharing the picture with fans, he wrote, "My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere." Have a look:

He shared another picture with Khushi on his Instagram story with a beautiful Dubai skyline in the backdrop. Along with it, he wrote, "The pool floor at Royal Atlantis Dubai."

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "Sweet family." Another fan wrote, "Wow what a lovely pic." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Work front

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also has Devara with Jr NTR in the pipeline. Janhvi recently announced her new film titled Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. On the other hand, Boney was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor while Khushi will make her debut this year with The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

