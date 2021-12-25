PICS: Welcome to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas with their kids

One of the most-awaited festivals, Christmas is here and we are as excited as you’re. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood stars have been sharing glimpses with fans from their Christmas celebrations via social media handles. Just a few hours back, Bollywood actress and new mommy Neha Dhupia also shared a series of adorable pictures and wished fans as she celebrated the festival with her family.

Neha Dhupia welcomed her fans to her crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas through family pictures. In the photograph, Neha, Angad, and their kids were seen donning similar festive attires. The family hopped into comfy red pajamas and shirts that featured white trees on them. Mehr and her little brother looked absolutely cute and stole all the attention. While sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “Welcome to our crazy , chaotic , cheerful Christmas… this is all that a girl could wish for and more … thank you Santa , those years of leaving cookies and milk out really worked #merrychristmas from ours to yours ….” Neha’s fans filled the comment section with love and extended best wishes on the festival.

Take a look:

Back in May 2018, the couple tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony back. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. Neha and Angad got blessed with their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021.

Talking about the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, helmed by Priyanka Banerjee. The actress will next be seen in A Thursday and Sanak.