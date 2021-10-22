PICS of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's trip to Golden Temple first time after marriage are unmissable

Actress Yami Gautam surely knows how to surprise her fans and we say this because she has shared new photos with Aditya Dhar. Just like her surprise wedding photos, the Lost actress has now shared photos of her first visit post marriage to Golden Temple, Amritsar with husband and director Aditya Dhar on social media and has left fans in awe of them. What caught everyone's attention in photos of Aditya and Yami from their first visit to Golden Temple as a married couple are their smiles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami dropped the photos from her first trip to Golden temple after marriage with Aditya. In the first photo, the two could be seen smiling at each other while Golden Temple could be seen in the backdrop. In the second photo, both Aditya and Yami could be seen posing for a special photo while standing at a distance from each other. Yami shared the photos with emoticons in her caption and in no time, they took over the internet.

Take a look:

Yami is seen clad in a pink suit with a veil over her head. One can notice her red chooda in the photos and the bindi on her forehead. On the other hand, Aditya is seen in a white kurta-pyjama with black bandhgala jacket. As soon as she shared the photos, fans began showering the couple with love. A fan on Twitter wrote, "Lovely together Bhagwaan aap dono ki jodi par aashirwaad banaye rakhe." Another wrote, "God bless you both." Another fan wrote, "Lovely pics @yamigautam ma'am god bless both of you.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will now be seen in Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She also has A Thursday and Lost in the pipeline.

