In Pics: Zareen Khan SPOTTED with her boyfriend at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The Veer star can slip into any ensemble giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. Speaking of the latest fashion trends, her ravishing gowns and bold attires have enamoured us many times, but it's her girl-next-door persona this time that got our attention. On early Thursday, Zareen Khan caught the attention of the paparazzi outside Mumbai Airport.

The actor kept it casual as she opted for baggy denim paired with a black printed t-shirt. Spotless shoes and a statement purse were used as an accessory, meanwhile, light makeup and sleek hair left open completed her look. While making her public appearance, Zareen Khan wasn’t alone. The Hate Story 3 actor was accompanied by her beau Shivashish Mishra. It is yet unclear if the couple is flying off to vacation together.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, In 2019, Zareen made her Telugu debut with the action-thriller film Chanakya, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The same year, she also appeared in the Punjabi film Daaka alongside Gippy Grewal. She was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha, which revolves around a unique love story about two homosexuals.

