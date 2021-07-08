PICS: Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday; Ranbir, Riddhima, Alia, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor join the celebration

Neetu Kapoor was joined by friends and family for her 63rd birthday celebrations. Scroll below to see.

As turned 63, friends and family joined her for the birthday celebrations. Riddhima Kapoor shared some pictures on her Instagram story from the memorable evening. The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma joined Neetu on her special day. and Neetu Kapoor’s son, , were also in attendance.

Veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor was also seen at the party. The Kapoor family and friends gathered and posed for a picture. Sharing the stunning photograph, Riddhima wrote, “Family”. In another snap, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Samaira smiled. “My Fave girls,” captioned Riddhima.

Hours before Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of her ‘birthday dinner’. Riddhima posted a picture of herself with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much.” As soon as she posted the photo, fans and followers bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes for Neetu Kapoor.

In the picture shared by Riddhima, Neetu looked absolutely gorgeous in a blue outfit. While Ranbir looked dashing in a black outfit. Riddhima quoted, “Birthday Dinner”.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor . The film is directed by Raj Mehta, whose first feature ‘Good Newwz’ starring , Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani was a massive success at the box office. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra together.

