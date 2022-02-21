'Picture banani nahi aati': Gehraiyaan’s director Shakun Batra reveals he received abusive emails

Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town ever since the film was released on the OTT platform. The romantic drama features Deepika Padukone and several newcomers including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dharya Karwa. Gehraiyaan has been receiving mixed responses from the netizens. While some are calling this movie brilliant and appreciating the infidelity subject depicted in the film, others are criticising Shakun Batra’s directorial for not being up to the mark and glorifying adultery. Recently, the director revealed that he has received mixed feedback from abusive e-mails to appreciation.

Talking to Film Companion, Shakun said that he felt a ‘cognitive dissonance, initially, as he received contrasting feedback from the fans. He also mentioned the abusive email that he received where a person threw cuss words at him and said "agar picture banani nahi aati toh kyu bana rahe ho?’ (If you don’t know how to direct, why make a film?)", shared Shakun.

Yet, on the other hand, there was a psychologist who reached out to him and appreciated how the psychology of these characters had been dealt with. The filmmaker added that it took him some time to understand that there were such extreme views on the film, however, he is now more than ready to embrace it in totality.

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed the atmosphere on set while shooting such a film. He said, "It (Gehraiyaan) was very taxing and draining. That's why we've had so much of fun on the set. Because after cut, after Shakun (Batra) got it, we had to lighten it up. I have done Phone Bhoot and Bunty Aur Babli 2. We've had a great time doing it in scene, but comedy is draining. Once you say cut, you want to go and be silent. In Gehraiyaan, it was the other way round. We were so drained in the scene, we wanted to talk good things, look at memes and just laugh it out."

Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

