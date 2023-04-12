Picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh working out together goes viral; See it here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo was recently seen making heads turn at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Post that, Deepika jetted off to Bhutan to shoot for her next film, Fighter. On Tuesday night, the actress returned to Mumbai in style and it seems like she is in no mood to take a break. A while ago, Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to social media and posted a picture with Deepika and Ranveer from the gym.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika spotted working out together

In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika are seen twinning in black gym outfits. Ranveer is seen flashing his charming smile as he clicks a selfie with Yasmin and Deepika. The actress, on the other hand, is seen in her gym mode. Along with the picture, Yasmin wrote, "Gymming just got better" followed by fire, bicep and awestruck emojis. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared by Yasmin, fans were seen reacting to it. They were over the moon to see DeepVeer together after a long time. They were seen resharing the picture with red heart and fire emojis in the caption.

Work front

Ranveer is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. The Karan Johar directorial also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.

