Piku director Shoojit Sircar wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday and has a wish for Irrfan Khan too

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday wished Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on her birthday, and also shared advanced wishes for late Irrfan Khan in the same post. While Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday, January 7 will mark Irrfan's first birth anniversary since he passed away in April last year.
Sircar had directed Deepika and Irrfan in his 2015 superhit "Piku", also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

"Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan ( Behind the scene pic from Piku)," wrote Sircar, along with a behind-the-scenes still of the film.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The actor, who was battling cancer, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben

Credits :IANS

