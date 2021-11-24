‘Pilates girl’ Khushi Kapoor’s adorable expressions are the perfect antidotes for our midweek blues; PIC

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the block. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi not made her acting debut yet, but she has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Khushi is quite active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her life with fans and netizens. From stunning photoshoots to candid pictures with her family and friends, Khushi shares it all her Instagram space, making fans coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Khushi shared a new picture on the gram and it’s the perfect antidote to our midweek blues.

A few moments back, Khushi took to her Instagram stories and reshared a picture, or rather, a collage with fans. The collage, which consists four pictures, showcase Khushi in her athleisure wear, as she poses with her trainer, Namrata Purohit. Both the young women are seen donning adorable expressions as they look at the camera for the pictures. Namrata shared this collage on her Instagram stories and captioned it’ #PILATESGIRLS’. She also tagged Khushi Kapoor in the snapshot.

Take a look:

Recently, Khushi along with her actress-sister Janhvi Kapoor went on a vacation to Dubai. Both the Kapoor sisters took the internet by storm as they dropped jaw-dropping pictures from their desert safari and beach times.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Khushi will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The story will be an adaptation of the popular international comics Archie.

