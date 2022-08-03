'Pilates girl' Sara Ali Khan gives major fitness inspiration as she works out with her trainer; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry currently. The actress made her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 romantic film Kedarnath. Sara has been a part of a few films but has proved her versatility in her debut film itself. The actress enjoys and never misses a chance to dish out fitness goals, she often posts workout photos and snippets on her Instagram. Sara is a fitness enthusiast, and her fans get a sneak peek into her fitness regime through her trainer Namrata Purohit’s Instagram posts and stories.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Namrata Purohit, who is a celebrity fitness trainer shared a video on her Instagram wherein the duo are seen working out together. "Movement should be as fluid as water, water is flexible, can take any shape or form, and yet strong, nothing can stop it. Moving with my #PilatesGirl @saraalikhan95," Namrata captioned the post. In the video, the Love Aaj Kal actress is seen donning a white coloured tank top which she had paired with pink shorts.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's VIDEO:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for Falguni, Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. The actress was also seen donning a blue embellished lehenga from the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for paps after a quick lunch date in the city; WATCH