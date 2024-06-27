Pill Trailer OUT: Riteish Deshmukh goes all out to expose dark side of pharmaceutical industry in debut series

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh is venturing into the world of OTT with his debut series Pill. The series will expose the shadowy aspects of the pharmaceutical industry. Scheduled for release on JioCinema Premium on July 12, the series has now unveiled its trailer. It aims to delve into the intricate mechanisms of the pharmaceutical sector, crucial to our daily health.

Pill, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, also features actor Pavan Malhotra in an important role.

Riteish Deshmukh's Pill trailer is now out

In the series trailer, Riteish Deshmukh's character, Prakash Chauhan, embarks on a journey to uncover the dark realities of India's pharmaceutical industry. The narrative unfolds through various perspectives, from influential pharmaceutical tycoons and corrupt doctors to pharmaceutical representatives, compromised regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

The trailer then showcases Prakash confronting the manipulative CEO of a pharmaceutical company, played by Pavan Malhotra, in his quest for truth against a powerful nexus prioritizing profits over patients. This gripping tale of morality pits Prakash's determination for truth against the forces of corruption, offering a beacon of awareness and vigilance for the public in a world where health hinges on medicines and vaccines.

Riteish Deshmukh on his debut series Pill

Discussing the series, lead actor Riteish Deshmukh mentioned that entering the world of digital streaming is an exciting venture. He emphasized the significant responsibility that comes with handling a compelling story like Pill, stressing the intrigue in uncovering the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill, which has a profound impact on daily lives and well-being.

He added, “Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience.”

Ronnie Screwvala added that Riteish Deshmukh brings unmatched acting prowess to the series, adding an extra layer of excitement to his digital debut. He also expressed pleasure in collaborating once again with Raj Kumar Gupta, who has directed the series with his exceptional expertise in storytelling.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta remarked that a story like Pill required a longer format to be effectively told. He expressed satisfaction with working alongside Riteish, Ronnie, and the entire team on this project, and eagerly anticipated sharing this narrative with audiences.

About Pill

Pill is scheduled for its debut on JioCinema on July 12, 2024. Earlier, the series makers unveiled a motion poster providing a glimpse into an intense narrative of morality. It portrays Deshmukh in the role of a steadfast whistleblower confronting unethical practices within the pharmaceutical sector. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and developed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Pill promises to deliver a gripping exploration of good versus evil.

