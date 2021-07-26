Pinch 2 Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself ‘handsome’ in front of Arbaaz Khan; Find out why?

Arbaaz Khan has been grabbing a lot of limelight after his chat show ‘Pinch 2’ began. The first episode saw his own brother and superstar, . The episode grabbed a lot of attention, and indeed, fans had fun watching it. Now, for those who are eagerly waiting for the next episode, Arbaaz has just posted the teaser. The next actor who would be gracing the second episode is non-other than Ayushmann Khurrana. From reacting to trolls to cracking jokes with Arbaaz, the Vicky Donor actor could be seen having a lot of fun.

Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle and posted the teaser for the second episode of ‘Pinch 2’. Arbaaz can be heard in the teaser telling Ayushmann that many people feel that although he is a ‘good actor’, he does not ‘look like a hero’. In response, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Mere hisaab se jo script hai woh hero hai. Apni nazaron mein main bohot handsome hoon (According to me, the script is the hero, and in my eyes, I am very handsome).” Replying to a troll who said, “I think he fakes it,” Ayushmann laughed, “Men can’t fake it.” He also talked about how he was written off after a spate of flops at the beginning of his career. After getting off to a successful start in films with Vicky Donor, he starred in the box office duds Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada.

“Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai (After my first film, I had three back-to-back flops. People wrote me off and said that I would amount to nothing. Being an actor is in your hands but being a star is destiny),” he said.

Well, it looks like Ayushmann Khurrana and Arbaaz Khan will have a lot of fun in this episode. After looking at the teaser, we are sure that fans cannot wait to watch the episode.

