Pink: 5 reasons why Amitabh Bachchan’s character of ingenious lawyer Deepak Sehgal deserves his own spin off

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood. In his career of over five decades, the iconic star has given several blockbuster movies and some of the most iconic characters. From Don, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Agneepath, to Debraj Sahai in Black, Amitabh Bachchan has given us several memorable performances which the fans continue to cherish forever. Amid this, his performance in Pink deserves a special mention. For the uninitiated, Amitabh played the role of Deepak Sehgal who was a lawyer in the movie.

Although the movie was led by and her girl gang, Amitabh’s role did garner amazing reviews. After all his role was not just powerful but also left a lasting impact on the audience. Be it his methods of proving his point, his way of making the girls confident to stand for themselves, everything was par excellence. And while we can’t get over Deepak Sehgal’s swag, here’s why this character of Amitabh Bachchan deserves a spin off:

A lawyer with a bipolar disorder

Deepak Sehgal was an intriguing character who not just was a keen observer and well aware of the surroundings, he was having bipolar issues too. In fact, his mask often grabbed a lot of attention. Besides, given the fact that Deepak Sehgal was a successful and influential lawyer, having a look at his journey as a lawyer will be quite gripping.

What made Deepak Sehgal quit?

Deepak Sehgal was influential and successful at his job. The entire city knows about him and his successful cases. However, his retirement as a lawyer came as a shock to everyone. It will indeed be interesting to know what made him quit his successful career.

Why despite being a complete stranger he came forward to help the girls?

Deepak was seen as a protector of Minal and her girl gang. From warning Falak about being aware of what’s happening around her to calling the police officials informing about Minal’s abduction, Deepak was seen helping girls at almost every step. In fact, he also volunteers to fight their case and becomes their knight in the shining armour. But what provoked him to do so. It always felt like he too has a story behind this.

Deepak Sehgal’s love life

He appeared to be a loving and caring husband and he did prove it time and again in the movie. Deepak’s wife was in hospital counting her days. But he refused to give up on her and made sure to give her all the happiness in every way he could.

Did he continue his practice post the case?

Deepak Sehgal’s triumph in Minal Arora’s case was indeed quite historic. Not only his arguments but the way he exposed Rajveer in the court left everyone amazed. While he did prove his mettle, it will be interesting to know if continued his practice after Minal’s case.

