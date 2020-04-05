The Pink Room: Conversation with an actor and doctor who re-joined his fraternity in the war against COVID-19

Dr. Ashish Gokhale, who has been a part of several TV shows and films, dedicates his time to fulfill the Hippocratic Oath he took several years ago and serves the people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

An actor can play a doctor whenever he wants. But a doctor must 'act' when everyone needs. Dr. Ashish Gokhale has been part of several TV shows, and films such as Gabbar Is Back and Love You Family. Since the lockdown, he has completely dedicated his time to fulfill the Hippocratic Oath he took several years ago.

The doctor turned actor had never left his practice and used to attend patients daily in the hospital after the shoot. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, shook him to join his brethren and dedicate all ofhis time and energies to cure and heal patients

The lockdown is making many uncomfortable. People are used to hectic schedules, the street-food, the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The world is facing and trying to fight a pandemic called Coronavirus. Then there are a few who complain about the lockdown. Being quarantined with your family or friends under a roof might be boring, but you will live a healthy life to tell the story.

"Lockdown is necessary because it will limit the infection. The virus moves only when humans move. So, if we stop moving, then the virus will automatically die out. Viral infections are self-limiting diseases. With symptomatic management, they get cured. Isolation of infected persons and quarantine is the only solution. If we don't adhere to lockdown this pandemic may continue till 2025, too," he says.

Being a doctor in a situation where there exists no defined protocol of treatment is nightmarish. For people in isolation, this may warp one's personality a bit -- for better or worse. Dr. Ashish explains, "Those quarantined are susceptible to psychological disturbance since they are in indefinite isolation, away from their loved ones. Many are gripping with this unpleasant sense of uncertainty of how this is going to end. The diagnosed patients are worried if they might transmit the infection or what if they already have spread the infection to someone?"

When life changes drastically, initially there is a scope for chaos, misinformation and fear. Thanks to the unverified and rampant sharing information on social media and dark social, cyberchondria is on the rise. "Yes, many have become paranoid about minor symptoms and feel the need to get tested for Corona. Some people are strictly obeying government regulations and following general precautions. Everyone is scared, worried about getting the infection from either the vegetable vendor or the milk packets. Everyone is extra careful," Dr. Ashish says.

"I personally want to tell everyone: Do not panic. This is a curable disease, and not life-threatening if you take precautions. The mortality rate is only 2.5%. Therefore, please quit smoking. Those who are diabetic, hypertensive, or have any other major illness in the past like TB or Asthama, please take more care, eat well, and don't skip your medicines. For everybody, a 20-minute breathing exercise will strengthen your lungs," he stresses the importance of self-care.

Ashish has not gone home in the last 10 days, but he refuses to sound tired. "I'm in the hospital for 24×7 since 25th March. It's easy to manage because, even when I used to shoot, I worked in the hospital during night hours. So, I am used to hectic hours. Right now, there are no fixed schedule, no fixed timings for anything, but sometimes I get time to rest as well," he says casually.

Ashish's parents are also doctors, and they are in their hometown doing their bit. "Even they are taking care of patients. My younger sister, who is also a doctor in Pune, is working for this noble cause as well. My parents are pleased that in this crisis I'm working 24×7," he says with a sense of pride.

The irony is that last few weeks the social media was in a tizzy, with stories of healthcare professionals facing sort of social ostracism. Doctors were denied entry into their society because the vigilante RWAs felt they would spread the infection. There were also videos where healthcare professionals were chased by an angry mob. At the same time, there were videos of doctors stopping at the entrance of their home, sobbing inconsolably, as they could only meet their family from a distance.

Lest we forget: Real heroes don't always wear capes; sometimes they prefer to wear another uniform.

Editors Note: The Pink Room scrutinises how a day in the lives of different professionals have undergone a change during COVID-19 pandemic.

