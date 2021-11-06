Pink roses and a white backless dress added to Disha Patani’s charm today; Watch

Actor Disha Patani’s closet includes several monochromatic looks, from head-to-toe yellow outfits to greens, blues and orange too. But it’s safe to say that neutral hues are the star’s favourites, with shades of black and white winning the top spot on her list. The actor’s latest photoshoot is a testament to this. On Saturday, November 6, Disha Patani took to social media to share an adorable behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot.

In the clip, the Baaghi 2 star has donned a spotless strappy dress featuring an open back, held together by two skinny straps. For accessories, Disha went for the minimal approach and opted for distinctive tiny earrings. Adding the final touch was her blushed cheeks and glossy lips. Styling-wise, the actor went for her go-to hairstyles and left her sleek wavy hair open. However, what stole the limelight was the rosy background that added an element of romance in the clip.

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While a fan hailed her as ‘Pretty Patani’, another said that the clip gave them ‘positive vibes’. Lovestruck, fire and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

