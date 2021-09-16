Pink turns 5: Here are 5 dialogues from Big B & Taapsee's film that will give you goosebumps

Bollywood filmmakers have started thinking ahead of time and are stepping into genre’s and making films that they never thought audiences would ever receive well. But, the audiences are loving movies that are progressive, that act as a mirror to the current situation in society and that has less drama and a more realistic take. Well, Shoojit Sircar’s Pink is one such film that is a powerful take on the misogyny that exists in Indian society today. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and , this movie follows the developments and trials of a sexual assault case. This movie is an eye-opener for many and the dialogues were so hard-hitting that it would be difficult for anyone to miss it. Talking about Big B’s courtroom dialogues, they are an eye-opener to another level.

Today, as Pink clocks 5 years, we bring to you some of the most unforgettable and powerful dialogues of this movie that might still give you goosebumps. We are sure that it would sound better in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice but now all we can do is list them down below for you.

“Kisi bhi ladki ko kisi bhi ladke ke saath baith kar sharab nai peeni chaiye, kyuki agar woh aisa karti hai toh ladke ko yeh indicate hota hai ki agar ladki mere sath baith kar sharab pee sakti hai, to woh uske sath sone se bhi katrayegi nahi.”

(Any girl should not drink alcohol with a guy, because if she does so then the guy feels ‘if she can drink with me, then she can sleep with me too’).

“Na sirf ek shabd nahi, apne aap mein ek poora vaakya hai. Ise kisi tarah ke spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zarurat nahi hoti. Na ka matlab sirf na hi hota hai!”

(No is not just a word, but a complete sentence in itself. This word does not need any kind of explanation. No means no!)

“These boys must realise, na ka matlab na hota hai. Use bolne wali koi parichit ho, girlfriend ho, koi sex worker ho ya aapki apni biwi hi kyu na ho. No means no, and when someone says no, you stop!”

These boys must realise that whether it is your acquaintance, your girlfriend, a sex worker or even your own wife if she says no that means no and you stop.

“Hamare yahaan ghadi ki sui, character decide karti hai.”

In our society, a girl’s character is decided by the time she returns home.

“Sheher mein ladkiyon ko akela nahi rehna chahiye. Ladke reh sakte hai par ladkiyan nahi. Akeli, independent ladkiyan, ladkon ko confuse kar deti hai.”

(A girl should not live alone in a city. A guy can, but not a girl because an independent alone girl confuses guys.)