Pinkie Roshan dances to son Hrithik Roshan's song Ghungroo from War; Watch Video

Pinkie Roshan dons a turban and dances to son Hrithik Roshan's song Ghungroo from War as she celebrates daughter Sunaina Roshan's birthday.

shares a great bond with his mother Pinkie Roshan. The star mom has seldom been showering love on son Hrithik on social media. On the actor's 46th birthday, his mother Pinkie shared a heartwarming post wishing her son love, luck, and happiness. She also posted a few unseen pictures of Hrithik Roshan before his brain surgery in 2013 and penned a note expressing her love for him. Affectionately calling him Duggu, Rinkie Roshan wrote about how Hrithik has not only inspired a million of people with his dedication and hard work but has also been a source of inspiration for her as well.

Rinkie Roshan holds a lot of love and warmth for her son. As she celebrated her daughter Sunaina Roshan's birthday with close relatives a few days ago, Rinkie Roshan danced to Hrithik's song Ghungroo from War on the happy occasion. The star mom is all heart for her children Hrithik and Sunaina. As seen in the video, Rinkie is dancing her heart out wearing a Rajasthani turban. Kanchan Roshan too was a part of the celebrations. Watch video:

Hrithik Roshan starrer War hit the screens last year on October 2, 2019. The film broke all records boasting of a total box office collection of ₹474.79 crores. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer was a visual delight for the viewers owing to the joint presence of the two handsome hunks. High octane action sequences, drama, and unmatchable dance numbers, War was one of the most loved films of 2019. The song Ghungroo featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor became a massive hit. It is counted among the top 10 songs of last year and is still topping our playlists.

