Pinkie Roshan pens a birthday note for her ‘partner for life’ Rakesh Roshan: Holding your hand forever

Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan have been an epitome of unconditional love and their happy married life has been a perfect example for the younger generation. The couple has dished out major relationship goals and never miss a chance to express their love for each other. So, as Rakesh Roshan turned a year older today, Pinkie made sure to shower birthday love on him with a sweet post on social media. The lady even shared a love filled picture with her better half as they twinned in black.

In the pic, Pinkie and Rakesh were seen sharing a hearty laugh as the lady held on to her main man. In the caption, Pinkie called Rakesh her partner for life. She also said that she will continue to hold his hand forever. “Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more. Keep guiding us always. Have walked the path with you and learnt so much. Will hug you.. Holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are,” Pinkie wrote.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Rakesh Roshan is working on Krrish 4 which happens to be the fourth installment of his superhero franchise. The franchise features in the lead and has been quite popular among fans. It is reported that Krrish 4 is likely to hit the floors after the pandemic ends.

