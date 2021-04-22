Pinkie Roshan shares a montage of her and Rakesh Roshan's wedding moments to celebrate their 50th anniversary

Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan have completed 50 years of marriage and to make this day more special, the star wife shares a video filled with wedding moments.

Actor, director Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan have completed 50 years of marriage today. They are considered as one of the power couples of Bollywood who have gone through all phases but came out strong. Not many know that they had a love marriage and their story was no less than a Bollywood film. The ace director is still very fond of his wife and never misses a chance of praising her. Both are parents to two children—Hrithik and Sunaina.

On this special occasion, the star wife took a trip down a memory lane and shared her wedding moments. She captioned the video as ‘Celebrating 50 years I am not perfect..Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here's to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more.” The video compiles Rakesh and Pinkie’s wedding day pictures. She has even shown her beautiful mehendi.

Daughter Sunaina also wished parents saying, “Papa mama happy 50th anniversary... wish you more love together… and lots of happiness and good health.....you both made it happen by sticking by each other through thick n thin .....what an achievement”

Take a look at the screenshot of the video:

Earlier in the day, Sussanne Khan also wished them through sharing a video and wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you... #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter.” Recently, Pinkie was tested COVID 19 positive.

