Pinkvilla announces Butt-Chique as the lingerie partner for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons

In the year 2022, Pinkvilla hosted its first and most glamorous awards show, the Pinkvilla Style Icons. The leading entertainment and lifestyle media platform honored some of the most eminent celebrities from different walks of life, including South Cinema, Sports, Business, Culinary, and more. Stars like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, and others graced the first edition which gathered a whopping 1 billion reach across all digital platforms.

This year, the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 is all set to return with an even more glamorous and star-studded award show. Celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Farah Khan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, and Manish Malhotra are on the esteemed jury panel this year. And stars are all set to dazzle on the red carpet this year.

Ahead of the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons, the global media hub has announced Butt-Chique as the lingerie partner for the event. Butt-Chique is a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of lingerie while practicing inclusion and innovation. We are here to support women and encourage them to share and own their stories!

Kamakshi Agarwala, Founder, Butt-Chique, "We are absolutely thrilled to be the first-ever lingerie partner for the Pinkvilla Style Icon awards and can’t wait for celebs and fans to acknowledge the power of lingerie under every outfit!"

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla added, “The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons promises a glamorous extravaganza for all our audience and we are really looking forward to it. It gives us immense pleasure to take another leap forward in the ever-evolving digital industry. We are glad to announce Butt-Chique as the lingerie partner for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons award.”

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd is currently a leading global lifestyle and entertainment media hub with an array of verticals including Pinkvilla Fashion, Telly, HindiRush, Hallyutalk, USA, and more. It is the most-visited website with 140M page views each month and a 29.82 M audience reach.