Pinkvilla at RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra shares how she came on board for Krrish co-starring Hrithik Roshan; recalls Rakesh Roshan spotting her at funeral

Priyanka Chopra began her career in Bollywood at a young age without any connections in the film industry. Recently, she recalled how opportunities came to her in unique ways. She shared an example of Krrish where filmmaker Rakesh Roshan saw her at a funeral and decided she could play the leading lady in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish.

Recently, at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), Priyanka Chopra recalled an interesting anecdote about when she came on board for the 2006 film Krrish. She revealed that the film's director, Rakesh Roshan, first noticed her at a funeral, where she was dressed in a white salwar kameez. Her simplicity piqued his interest, and he asked director Abbas-Mustan, who were working with the actress on Aitraaz, to show some rushes of her performance.

She said, "I was terrified that I would never get the role because the Priya in Krrish was super innocent like, you know, just not worldly, have belief in goodness of people kind of person, and Sonia in Aitraaz was the complete opposite, she would eat you alive. "

The Citadel actress admitted she asked Abbas-Mustan to not show him particular scenes, but those were the ones he saw. But, despite her fear, Roshan had a different vision, and he decided to cast her in the role.

"I asked him how could you see me in that character and cast me in this character, and he said I wasn't looking at the character you were playing, I was looking at how authentic you were in your scenes, and you were an amazing actor I knew you could play anything else that's how they cast me," Chopra recalled.

The Sky Is Pink actress also reflected on playing the unique character of Sonia in the 2004 film Aitraaz. She confessed that she was around 21 years old and didn't fully understand the complexities of filmmaking. Still, she took the challenge of playing a smart, ambitious, and manipulative woman on-screen.

The same experience gave Priyanka a valuable lesson that played a significant role in shaping her acting career. She shared, "I learnt a very important lesson in my career, which is that I should not judge by characters, as an actress, I play many different kinds of people, but if I start judging what those people do, I can't play them authentically. It was a very important lesson that I learnt during Aitraaz, and it has served me, and it's given me the ability to do so many different kinds of role."

Despite all these challenges, Priyanka Chopra worked hard on Aitraaz and Krrish, and they played a vital role in shaping her successful career.

