PINKVILLA collaborates with Google ahead of the launch of Web Stories on 7th October

If you don’t already know ‘Innovation is the new cool’ and Google has always been a step ahead in this area. Ahead of the launch of the new feature, Web Stories, Google partnered up with PINKVILLA to kickstart, innovate and create content on their new platform. Google is announcing a dedicated Web Story carousel with Discover, launching in the US, Brazil and India and with a plan to start the same in more countries in the future.

We implemented Web Stories across our platforms (Pinkvilla and Hindirush), as we wanted to provide an engaging user experience, as well as a better way to discover new content. With the implementation, we have seen a significant increase in user engagement on our platforms with an 11x increase in time spent Nandini Shenoy, CEO

Over the course of the past few months, PINKVILLA has dedicatedly worked towards producing content on this enhanced visual format. It takes our idea of bringing news and trends to our audience in a rather appealing manner. We always strive to deliver the best content and experience to our readers and constantly look for new avenues to reach new users, so this platform works tremendously in our favour. Web Stories on Google give us a unique opportunity to bundle our content into a visually appealing format. When user attention span had decreased substantially, this format helped us to make the user experience more interactive. Users scroll through the slides and engage with our content by explicitly taking an action. More than 93% of our users who land on Web Stories do make their first scroll and explore the content. We are happy to see this response.

From entertainment to fashion, television and lifestyle, we’ve done it all. When it comes down to user interaction on these stories, they want maximum content using visuals without reading paragraphs and articles which is what exactly Web Stories provide.

Web Stories enable us to represent our content in a unique and visually appealing format. We are witnessing a remarkable 3x improvement in user engagement on web stories. Vinit Gholap, Product Manager

Not just in terms of user interaction, Web Stories has also helped us put forward our content in a more creative manner. With concise information and maximum benefits, it’s truly a great platform for both the creator and the consumer!

Credits :PinkvillaGoogle

