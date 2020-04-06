Pinkvilla goes LIVE with Aayush Sharma tomorrow; send in your questions now!

Aayush Sharma will be LIVE with us on @Pinkvilla's Instagram page tomorrow at 4 PM. Tune in and send your questions to us right away.

While we are all busy staying safe and healthy within the boundaries of our homes amid this 21-day national lockdown that has been announced, Pinkvilla has been making sure to get all your favourite actors to interact with you all. How? We are hosting live interviews with all the top Bollywood stars each day on our main Instagram page @Pinkvilla.

After , Ahuja, Kapil Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F to name a few, we have Aayush Sharma joining us tomorrow at 4 PM IST as Pinkvilla goes LIVE with the actor, only on Instagram. Tune in tomorrow but before that, send us your questions so that we can get Aayush to answer them personally for you guys!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

