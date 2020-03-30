Pinkvilla goes LIVE with Pooja Hegde tomorrow at 4 PM; send in your questions now

A huge fan of Pooja Hegde? Here is your chance to ask her your question, so drop in yours right here and catch up on our live session tomorrow at 4 pm.

While we are all busy staying safe and healthy within the boundaries of our homes amid this 21-day national lockdown that has been announced, Pinkvilla has been making sure to get all your favourite actors to interact with you all. How? We are hosting live interviews with all the top Bollywood stars each day on our main Instagram page @Pinkvilla.

After , Ahuja, Kapil Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F to name a few, we have the very gorgeous and talented Pooja Hegde joining us tomorrow at 4 PM IST as Pinkvilla goes LIVE with the Housefull 4 actress only on Instagram. Tune in tomorrow but before that, send us your questions so that we can get Pooja to answer them personally for you guys!

