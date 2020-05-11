Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons to add Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth’s Student Of The Year on your watch list

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student Of The Year is a must watch amid lockdown if you are missing your college. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks the college romance drama for you.

Amid the lockdown in India, schools and colleges have been shut and we’re sure, there might be many of you, who would be missing their friends and random class fun. Amid this, the only way one can relive the fun of chilling with college friends is via movies and when it comes to Bollywood, only one movie comes close and that is , and starrer Student Of The Year. Hence, as Pinkvilla’s pick of the day, we suggest you put Student of the Year on your watch list.

The 2012 director marked the debut of 3 newcomers, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The story revolved around the students of St Teresa and the biggest inter-university championship, Student Of The Year. Rohan Nanda (Varun) is the son of a business tycoon, Ashok Nanda and is among the popular students of the college. He is seeing Shanaya Singhania (Alia) who is among the most popular girls in the college. However, she is insecure about her relationship with Rohan and often finds him flirting with Tanya Israni (Sana Saeed).

Cut to the entry of a hard-working scholarship student Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth) who manages to send females of the college into a tizzy. Rohan and Abhi don’t get along initially but end up becoming good friends eventually as Abhimanyu wants to be like Rohan’s father. Later, Abhi is invited to Rohan’s brother’s wedding in Thailand where once again Shanaya sees him flirting with Tanya and decides to pretend to be with Abhimanyu to make him feel jealous. Abhimanyu also plays along to bring Rohan on the right track. But things go haywire when Abhi and Shanaya fall in love for real and Rohan sees them kissing. While the film did well back then, it surely had its high points that will make you wish to be a part of the swanky college like St. Teresa. While there are many motives to have Student of the Year on your watch list, we bring forth 5 main reasons why Alia, Varun and Sidharth starrer is a must watch amid lockdown!

1. Alia Bhatt as Shanaya nails her debut performance

One of the biggest finds of Student Of The Year is Alia Bhatt. The powerful actress, who is now one of the leading names in Bollywood, appeared a bit raw yet impactful in SOTY. Alia as Shanaya is the popular girl in college who we all aspire to be. But despite her popularity, she is a lonely girl at heart due to her family issues and that is what Alia captures extremely well with her eyes and emotions. We can all feel her when all she craves is Rohan’s attention and love but always ends up getting disappointed. Her performance in the scenes when she is struggling to acknowledge her feelings for Abhimanyu is what leaves an impact on the audience and it proves that she is a delight to watch. One of the major USPs of SOTY was Alia and that is why it should be on your movie list of the day!

2. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as Rohan and Abhimanyu set friendship goals

Even though Varun and Sidharth were debutantes back in 2012 when Student Of the Year released, their acting as Rohan and Abhimanyu manages to hold your attention. Some of the best scenes come in when Rohan and Abhimanyu become good friends. At times, their bromance seems to be extremely relatable and hilarious and that is one of the biggest feel-good factors for SOTY. Their pet dialogues like a broken down Hindi abuse or their classroom fun that often earns them punishment together, everything seems closer to home and hence, Varun and Sidharth as Rohan and Abhi end up giving us friendship goals in SOTY which is a good enough reason to have the film on your watchlist!

3. as Yogendra Vashishth, Dean of St Teresa, Dehradun

For the first time ever, we get to see late Senior star Rishi Kapoor in a chilled-out yet a gay character on screen. Yes, the Dean of St Teresa played by Rishi Kapoor is attracted to his sports teacher played by . He keeps dropping hints to the sports teacher. But, the teacher is happily married and doesn’t notice it at all. Rishi Kapoor’s character also has some adorable traits like he is scared of his mom and talks to his Bonsai plants. All these scenes are bound to make you laugh and bring in more lightness to the film. Besides, it is a treat to watch Rishi Kapoor talk cutely to his plants!

4. Foot-tapping music by Vishal-Shekhar

The biggest USPs of Alia, Varun and Sidharth starrer Student of the Year is the foot-tapping and catchy music of the film composed by Vishal-Shekhar. While the album has one remake of old classic song Disco Deewane, all other songs are originals and that is what sets them apart from other films. The romantic ballad, Ishq Wala Love showcases the adorable moments between Varun, Alia and Sidharth and also is bound to get stuck in your head. Abhimanyu’s introductory song, Kukkad Kamaal Da is a peppy Punjabi track that will get you grooving. Shanaya’s entry song, Gulabi Aankhein has been given a cool branded twist that will make every fashionista feel relatable and gives us Poo vibes. The Radha song is the typical playful song with an Indian touch to it and perhaps the perfect Sangeet or wedding song. The album has something for everyone and none of the songs feel forced in the storyline of the film.

5. A classic story of friendship that feels relatable

The biggest and most relatable points of all where Alia, Varun and Sidharth’s Student Of The Year wins hearts is the fact that it appears to be a story of every college. Of course, not every college will be as swanky as the one shown in the film, but every institute has a bunch of girls who are divas while boys who think they are hunks. Then, there are scholar students who want to make their dreams come true with hard work. The ups and downs of friendships and relationships have been summed up with Shanaya, Abhi and Rohan’s story in Student Of The Year and hence, it will remind you of your college days!.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×