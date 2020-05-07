Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons to put Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee starrer Mission Mangal on your watchlist

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, if you are in the need for some hope and inspiration, you need to watch Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Mission Mangal. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks this amazing film based on a true story.

The entire world is battling Coronavirus pandemic and every nation is trying to find a cure or a vaccine for the same. In India, a nationwide lockdown was just extended for another 2 weeks till May 17 and amid this, no shoots are being held. Hence, amid the lockdown to help you pick a flick of the day, we’re back and this time, we’ve selected an inspiring true story starring , Vidya Balan, and others, Mission Mangal.

The 2019 Jagan Shakti directorial is based on the true story of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and how India became the first country to achieve this feat in its first attempt. It stars Akshay as Rakesh Dhawan the mission director and Vidya as Tara Shinde, the Project director. Tara has a dream to help India’s space mission reach mars. And she finds support in Rakesh who believes India can do it. While in the beginning, due to her miscalculation, a mission fails and Rakesh takes all the blame on himself, later, she and Rakesh together begin work on the ‘Impossible’ Mars mission with a bunch of non-interested team members and a tight budget.

However, in the course of working together, Tara motivates her team and reminds them of the reason why they took up the job at ISRO. Post this, Eka (Sonakshi), Kritika (Taapsee), Varsha (Nithya Menen), Neha (Kirti Kulhari), Parmeshwar (Sharman Joshi) and Ananth Iyengar(H. G. Dattatreya) all come together and help Tara and Rakesh achieve the impossible dream of MOM together. For the first time ever, in Bollywood, a space film was made and hence, that alone is reason enough to put Mission Mangal on your watch list. However, here are 5 more reasons why Pinkvilla Picks , Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, starrer Mission Mangal for you today.

1. Vidya Balan’s class act as Tara Shinde

As Tara Shinde, Vidya manages to nail the role as the Project director for iSRO’s Mars Mission. We get to see a beautiful and nuanced performance for the terrific actress. Not only does Vidya nail the technical jargon, she even captures the essence of being a scientist without losing faith in the divine. From using simple hacks such as pendulums or puri frying, Vidya as Tara explains the complex Mars Mission to layman audiences in all earnesty. Surely, it is a delight to see her soar in the scene when she tries to remind her team of the reason they became Space engineers. Vidya’s terrific performance is reason enough to get your family to watch Mission Mangal amid lockdown!

2. Akshay Kumar takes a backseat while women lead the way

Probably for the first time, we get to see a superstar like Akshay Kumar take a backseat and do a supporting role while letting female actors like Vidya, Taapsee, Sonakshi, Kirti and Nithya take the lead in Mission Mangal. As Rakesh, Mission Director, Akshay becomes the guiding light for Tara and her team. He praises them for the good work done and criticizes when needed. However, not for a second, it feels that his superstardom is coming in the way of the inspiring story of India’s Mission To Mars. At times, we even get to see him support Tara aka Vidya and those scenes are surely going to strike a chord with you. At the end of it, you would be left with a desire to have a boss like Rakesh and that is the impact Akshay’s performance leaves on you!

3. Taapsee Pannu, , Sharman Joshi, Kirti & Nithya as terrific supporting cast

To see actors like Taapsee, Sonakshi, Sharman, Kirti, Nithya and H. G. Dattatreya, give a terrific performance in their respective roles, is a satisfying feeling. As a team, they all work together with Tara and Rakesh to achieve the impossible dream of successfully executing India’s Mission to Mars. The adorable banter between Sonakshi and Sharman as Eka and Parmeshwar guarantees a few laughs. Even the way in which Tara and Rakesh support Varsha (Nithya) when she is pregnant amid the mission execution is something we all would wish to have in real life too. All in all, the supporting cast’s convincing performance is what keeps Mission Mangal engaging till the end!

4. Celebration of womanpower

Mission Mangal is the story of how one woman dreams of taking India’s space mission to Mars and how other women come together to support her and achieve the impossible. Vidya, Taapsee, Sonakshi, Kirti, Nithya all come across as relatable women with normal lives and a job. We see them struggle every day with their families and job. Be it Tara’s nagging husband or Varsha’s cribbing Mother-in-law, each female character of the film reminds us that women can do whatever they dream of, even if the odds are against them. Despite all the problems in their personal lives, the Mars Mission Team comes together and achieves the impossible and thereby celebrates womanpower.

5. Inspiring True story of ISRO’s Mission to Mars

The crux and heart of Mission Mangal lie in the fact that it is based on the true story of scientists from ISRO who together built a dream to take India’s space program forward and put ISRO on the global map with other space organisations of the world. How director Jagan Shakti takes the help of writers R. Balki, Nidhi Singh Dharma and Saketh Kondiparthi to weave it into a beautiful and inspiring tale of Tara, Rakesh and their team is what leaves you impressed. The story reminds us that even after falling a hundred times, we can get up successfully and that nothing is impossible, only if we believe and work hard. Mission Mangal or India’s Mangalyaan was made on a budget of merely Rs 454 crore and that was a record in itself. Not just this, with MOM, India became the first country in the world to reach Mars in the first attempt and the 4th in the world to do so. That is what leaves one inspired!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×