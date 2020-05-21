Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Aamir Khan’s Dangal is perfect to binge on for inspiration amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, if you are in the need for some hope and inspiration, you need to watch Dangal starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks this amazing film for you.

With the COVID 19 lockdown been extended till 31st May, everyone has been stuck at their homes for over 45 days now due to the pandemic. And while the content on OTT platforms is there for our rescue, selecting a movie/series to watch is indeed a tedious task given the endless content available online. However, our segment of Pinkvilla Picks is here to help you with our movie of the day. And today’s movie is Dangal starring , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana.

The movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan, under his studio Aamir Khan Productions with UTV Motion Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures India. After a North American premiere on 21 December 2016, Dangal was released worldwide on 23 December and received positive reviews from critics; praise centered on the film's "honest" depiction of a real-life story and Khan's performance. While there are many reasons to watch this amazing film, we would like to give you 5 reasons on why Dangal is a perfect inspirational movie with a pinch of emotions and laughter to watch amid the lockdown.

1. Aamir Khan:

Is there any other reason why you should right away forget what you are doing and start watching Dangal? Aamir Khan’s role of Mahavir Phogat an ex-wrestler and father to 2 daughters who are also into wrestling won our hearts over. Aamir who is known for perfecting whatever he is doing went through a very drastic weight change for his role in Dangal. The actor's character is shown in 3 different phases of his life ranging from his young wrestling age to middle age and to his old age. He had gained a considerable amount of weight to play Mahavir Phogat in his old age and then lost all that weight and sported clean-cut abs and a perfect wrestler’s body for the character’s wrestling years. Aamir Khan’s dedicated and brilliant portrayal of this role is one of his career-best performances and this should be the number one reason why you should watch Dangal tonight.

2. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra:

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra's performances were proof that these Dangal girls are here to stay in Bollywood. Strict diet and months of hard practice were part of their journey into becoming Geeta and Babita Phogat in this sports drama. The movie is loosely based on Geeta Phogat the Indian to get India its first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Fatima plays Geeta which such fun and ease. The character goes through several emotions and situations and Fatima’s portrayal gave justice to the role. Sanya’s performance as Geeta’s sister Babita Phogat who also, later on, went on to win medals for the country in Wrestling played her role with much enthusiasm and dedication. Both of the actresses were on par with Aamir Khan with their performances and screen presence. Fatima and Sana are bound to make you choose Dangal over any other movie/series for you to watch.

3. Stellar Cast:

The movie was graced with a very talented and vibrant supporting cast. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar played the younger versions of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Their mature performances and wrestling skills left the audience in awe and wonder. With a star like Aamir Khan and other senior actors these debutants never let the other artists overshadow them and captured the audience’s attention. Sakshi Tanwar plays Geeta and Babita’s mother who supports her husband in his mission to win a gold medal for India through his daughters in a male dominating sport like wrestling. The young and talented Aparshakti Khurana debuted and took his first step into B-Town through Dangal and his performance left us in splits sometimes. His performance as Omkar made the audience go gaga over him. Then comes the very talented Girish Kulkarni who played Pramod Kadam, the coach at the National Sports Academy. His portrayal of the careless and negative coach was very much believable and was a twist in this feel-good sports biopic.

4. Story:

This sports biopic is based on Geeta and Babita Phogat’s life. How they ventured into a male-dominated sports field and the struggles they faced. The movie’s main strength is its story and dialogues. The way the movie is constructed keeps the views glued to the screen and viewers are emotionally invested in the characters and the plot. Written by Nitesh Tiwari the movie is also an insight into the life of people in the rural areas and what their perception was when 2 girls ventured into a field like wrestling. The movie talks about sexism, determination and is a motivation pill for everyone. Simple but very bold dialogues made the characters loveable and relatable. Smart writing and its neat presentation made the movie one of the highest-grossing movies of the country and is considered one of the best biopics ever made in Bollywood to date.

5. Nitesh Tiwari:

Writer-Director Nitesh Tiwari hits it out of the park in this very heartful and a sincere biopic on this sports biopic. Starting off his career by co-directing Chillar Party which went onto win a National Award that year. He went on to direct Bhoothnath Returns in 2014 which went onto be a box office hit. He then worked as a writer in movies such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi. His last directorial outing Chhichhore went onto become a huge commercial and critical success. Dangal is still the highest grosser in Bollywood which went onto collect more than 1000 crores in China.

