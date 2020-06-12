Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan is a masterpiece and deserve to be on your watchlist

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan is one of the most successful movies of all times and is considered to be a masterpiece.

While selecting to what to watch is also a tedious task, our Pinkvilla Picks segment is here for your rescue and this time our movie of the day is starrer Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. The movie, which was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was released in 2001 and has been one of the most successful movies of all times. The movie revolves around the plotline of lagaan aka agriculture tax which was imposed on the Indian villagers by the British government. And here are 5 reasons why this Aamir starrer is a true blue masterpiece and should be on your watchlist this weekend.

Aamir Khan’s performance as Bhuvan is among his best acts so far

Aamir, who is known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, was seen playing the lead role of Bhuvan and is considered to be one of the superstar’s best performances. The superstar not just went on to pierce his ears for the role, but also gave a convincing performance. His powerful dialogue delivery and never give up spirit did motivate you to be optimistic in life irrespective of the situation.

Interesting supporting cast served as the backbone of the story

Apart from Aamir, Lagaan also has a powerful supporting cast which also included several British actors in pivotal roles who played a key role in the unfolding of the story. To note, director Ashutosh Gowariker, gave special attention in casting for the roles as each character had a soul and it was important for the audience to connect with every character in the movie. From Gracy Singh to Raj Zutshi, Paul Blackthorne did an impeccable job with their respective roles.

The story of the pre-independence era touches important issues like untouchability

Laagan is the story of a small village raising its voice against the heavy taxes levied by the British government despite several years of drought and how he reunited the entire village to play the game of cricket against Britishers. However, this impressive story also touched some important social issues like untouchability and discrimination and gave and powerful message to the viewers.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s belief in the story and special attention to minute details

Lagaan is a compelling story which Gowariker truly believed in and wanted to tell in the best possible way. Not just he came with the best possible script, he also kept a special note when it came to the detailing of every character as the movie was set in the pre-independence era and he made sure it looked as realistic as possible. From the dialect to costume and even the look of every character looked authentic in every sense and won brownie points.

Music which struck the right chord with millions of hearts

Music plays a key role in a movie as it helps the viewers to establish a connection with the story. Legendary music maestro A R Rahman completely won the game when it came to giving the music for Lagaan as each track of the movie touches the deepest corners of the heart.

